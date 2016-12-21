UVa administrator urges judge to keep...

UVa administrator urges judge to keep Rolling Stone verdict

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorneys for a University of Virginia administrator are urging a federal judge not to overturn a jury's verdict against Rolling Stone magazine for its botched story "A Rape on Campus."

