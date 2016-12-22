USGS confirms 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Central Va.
The earthquake could be felt in Goochland, Cuckoo and Hanover County, but the epicenter was determined to be in Hanover between Beaverdam and Montpelier. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
