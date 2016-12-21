The Score 2016: Our Annual Rating of Richmond's Zeitgeist
The new seats are coming! The new seats are coming! Fans of the Byrd Theatre rejoiced that one of the country's greatest cinema palaces was getting serious about implementing its most requested renovation. The board of the historic gem raised prices for its second-run shows starting in 2017 - from $1.99 to $4 a ticket - to speed the transition from the small, deteriorated and painful seats that have been known to stab a certain writer with a loose metal coil through the jeans, drawing blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Dec 7
|let it die
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC