The Briley family shared this image of Barbara Briley and her great granddaughter La Myer Briley.
A new clue may help authorities in their search for a 71-year old woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, who vanished while driving through Virginia on Christmas Eve. Barbara Briley and her great-granddaughter LaMyra Briley were driving from New Jersey to the town of Morven in Anson County, North Carolina, a route Barbara's nieces said she has driven for almost 35 years.
