Suspect in custody after shooting 2 juveniles
Stafford County Sherrif's deputies responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday at 1:23 a.m. at the 1900 block of Sierra Drive. At the scene, deputies found two fifteen-year-old males that each had been shot multiple times.
