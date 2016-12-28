Suspect in custody after shooting 2 j...

Suspect in custody after shooting 2 juveniles

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Stafford County Sherrif's deputies responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday at 1:23 a.m. at the 1900 block of Sierra Drive. At the scene, deputies found two fifteen-year-old males that each had been shot multiple times.

