Sheriffa s office: Inmate dies in Richmond jail bathroom
Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr.'s office says Trevino Mitchell was found unresponsive Tuesday in the bathroom of the Richmond City Justice Center's infirmary. The sheriff's office says Mitchell was seen walking to a private bathroom section of the infirmary with no signs of physical distress.
