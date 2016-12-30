Richmond's worst cook hopes to not po...

Richmond's worst cook hopes to not poison future dates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

The 35-year-old Philadelphia native is set to debut on Food Network's primetime series Worst Cooks in America. Josephs, a producer/fill-in host/jack of all trades at ESPN 950, said he was looking forward to his shot at reality television fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Sarlo Thu Wendy 2
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Dec 18 Franknitty 3
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
Drug testing for resource mfg Dec 7 let it die 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,391

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC