Richmond Police searching for suspected vandal
Richmond Police need the public's help to identify an individual who spray-painted a fence in an alley in the 2800 block of Ellwood Avenue. Anybody who has information about the incident or the person involved is asked to call Third Precinct Officer Hawkins Wortham at 646-1940 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
