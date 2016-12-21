Richmond police arrest two in Sunday's double shootings in Bellemeade neighborhood
Two Richmond men have been arrested in connection with two shootings last weekend in the Bellemeade neighborhood of South Richmond. Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of shootings in the 1500 block of Bowen Street and the 2300 block of Oakland Place.
