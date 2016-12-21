Richmond makes Travel + Leisure's list of top places for Christmas lights in US
Two homes in the 9600 block of Asbury Court in Henrico County are among the "must see" homes in the Richmond area, Travel +Leisure says. PHOTOS: Tacky Lights at Asbury Court 9606 and 9604 Asbury Court, two adjoining homes in the West End, are a popular stop on the Tacky Light Tour.
