Richmond car thefts on the rise as temperatures drop outside
More than a dozen cars have been stolen from Richmond's Third Police Precinct in that last 15 days, according to Richmond Police. The Third Police Precinct straddles the James River and consists of neighborhoods like Carytown, the Museum District, the Fan, Forest Hill, Randolph, Stratford Hills, and Woodland Heights.
