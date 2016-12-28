Relive the characters and adventures of Mark Holmberg's RVA Revealed 2016
Earlier this year, CBS 6 turned me loose on Wednesday nights to do a weekly segment called RVA Revealed, about people, places, things and events that give our area its distinctive character and flavor. We met and admired chronic cat rescuer Swamp Man, celebrity chef Peter Chang, our big-time Little Ozzie and a world-famous Richmond punk rock drummer who is now an ER doctor.
Read more at WTVR Richmond.
