Pedestrian struck, killed in crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night on School Bus Road in Louisa County. The crash occurred at 11:05 p.m., on School Bus Road, 2/10 mile north of Route 33. According to police, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling north on School Bus Road when it rounded a curve and struck the male pedestrian that was in the middle of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.