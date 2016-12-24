Pedestrian struck, killed in crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night on School Bus Road in Louisa County. The crash occurred at 11:05 p.m., on School Bus Road, 2/10 mile north of Route 33. According to police, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling north on School Bus Road when it rounded a curve and struck the male pedestrian that was in the middle of the road.
