Nonprofit provides gifts for underprivileged parents to give children on Christmas

At Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Friday night, organizers called parents one by one to pick up gifts for their kids. The nonprofit group D.E.O.N. Intervention worked with sponsors to collect more than 100 toys, games and other presents.

