Missing NJ woman and her great-granddaughter last seen near Richmond
Authorities say Barbara Briley and 5-year-old La Myar Briley were headed to Morven, North Carolina from New Jersey, but were last seen about 30 minutes north of Richmond. Police say Briley stopped at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen around 530 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
