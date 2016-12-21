Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter last heard from near Richmond
A New Jersey woman who was traveling with her great-granddaughter and has been reported missing was last heard from while at a gas station in Caroline County, according to media reports. Barbara Briley, 71, of Mays Landing, N.J., was headed to her mother's house in Morven, N.C., with her 5-year-old great-granddaughter LaMyer Briley, according to a report on NJ.Com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Dec 7
|let it die
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC