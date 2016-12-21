Latest: Police: Missing woman, child found alive in Virginia
This combination of photos released by the Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey shows Barbara Briley, left, and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter La'Myra Briley. Officers scoured hotels, businesses, rest areas and trucks stops across a large swath of Virginia in the search for the pair, who vanished during a holiday road trip to see family.
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|110
|Suspect in 2008 slaying captured (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|13
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
