Group that accused Virginia Walmarts of racist sales practice launching ad
A union group says it will be airing an attack advertisement on Walmart over the next couple weeks to viewers in the Suffolk area. " Making Change at Walmart " accused two Suffolk stores and another store in Norfolk of racially discriminating against customers by locking up certain African-American hair products.
