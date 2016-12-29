Dog owners report bloody injuries on new Richmond bridge
Multiple reports have been circulating on social media of dogs being injured on the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge, getting their toenails caught between metal strips at the center of the crossing. Pet owners are spreading the word that the incidents are ending in bloody and painful split nails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Sarlo
|11 hr
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Dec 7
|let it die
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC