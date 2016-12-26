Crime Insider: Party planner of fatal mansion party arrested for unrelated charges
Several Richmond workers had a scary start to their Christmas early Sunday morning as they were the targets of an armed robbery in Carytown. Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett the robbery happened after several servers from Can Can Brasserie, located in the 3100 block of West Cary Street, got off of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Dec 18
|Franknitty
|3
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Dec 7
|let it die
|2
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|just me
|109
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC