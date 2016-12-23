Bradleya s 22 leads Oral Roberts over Richmond 87-72
Jalen Bradley scored a career-high 22 points with three 3-pointers, Albert Owens added 19 points, and Oral Roberts sank 15 straight free throws late to beat Richmond 87-72 on Friday. Bradley made 7 of 14 field-goal attempts and all five of his free throws, and Kris Martin scored 17 points with four assists and three steals for the Golden Eagles , who shot 28 of 40 from the foul line.
