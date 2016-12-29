Balliceaux closing, to reopen under new management in 2017
A popular Richmond restaurant that was under fire this fall after one of its employees wore a 'Blackface' costume is closing its doors with plans to reopen under new management. Balliceaux, located in the city's Fan District, opened in 2009 with one of the area's top cocktail programs and developed a reputation as a popular live music venue.
