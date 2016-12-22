2 men arrested in connection with Richmond homicide
Two Richmond men have been arrested in charged in connection with a fatal double shooting Sunday in the Bellemeade neighborhood. Wali F. Jones, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force in Richmond.
