As the General Election campaign entered its crucial final week, candidates from the hotly contested Richmond Park and Richmond North seats sat down in front of an audience at Richmond Chamber of Commerce's hustings. The Question Time-style event at Richmond Adult Community College on June 1 was sponsored by Richmond and Twickenham Times and hosted by Sky News' Jon Craig, A 300-strong audience turned out to question candidates on issues affecting them in the election and were greeted with drinks and canapes from R Chocolate.

