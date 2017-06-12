Richmond and Twickenham's general ele...

Richmond and Twickenham's general election candidates go head-to-head at Chamber of Commerce hust...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: This is Local London

As the General Election campaign entered its crucial final week, candidates from the hotly contested Richmond Park and Richmond North seats sat down in front of an audience at Richmond Chamber of Commerce's hustings. The Question Time-style event at Richmond Adult Community College on June 1 was sponsored by Richmond and Twickenham Times and hosted by Sky News' Jon Craig, A 300-strong audience turned out to question candidates on issues affecting them in the election and were greeted with drinks and canapes from R Chocolate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min CCR 164,297
Did Anyone See My Beautiful New Thread This Mor... (Dec '15) 10 min CCW 284
From Edward Hieronymus To My Detractors and Adv... (Feb '14) 22 min translation 48
Any Potential Classic Catwomen In My Life Out T... (Dec '15) 24 min CCW 547
You Know 28 min bear 45
Song Title Game (Aug '09) 2 hr Jennifer Renee 41,589
KIM Schalk Heffelfinger 2 hr Kelly 4
The Unremarkable History of Edturd 4 hr translation 1,701
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC