Top Mountie refuses to admit officers weren't prepared for Moncton shooting
A senior Mountie has refused to admit that front line officers who responded to a shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., didn't have the proper training or equipment to handle the heavy-armed gunman. The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Unremarkable History of Edturd
|5 min
|LAME
|1,244
|Trina (Katrina) Fields
|12 min
|WOW
|1
|eku firing 180 employees
|27 min
|Blue Collar Schmoe
|4
|Lost Richmond
|36 min
|Tennessee Vols
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|Betty
|164,167
|needing cpap supplies
|54 min
|Masked Napper
|5
|Song Title Game (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|41,533
|Madison County in the 60s and 70s (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Barron Trump
|1,592
