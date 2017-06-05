Top Mountie refuses to admit officers...

Top Mountie refuses to admit officers weren't prepared for Moncton shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A senior Mountie has refused to admit that front line officers who responded to a shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., didn't have the proper training or equipment to handle the heavy-armed gunman. The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Unremarkable History of Edturd 5 min LAME 1,244
Trina (Katrina) Fields 12 min WOW 1
eku firing 180 employees 27 min Blue Collar Schmoe 4
Lost Richmond 36 min Tennessee Vols 11
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 42 min Betty 164,167
needing cpap supplies 54 min Masked Napper 5
Song Title Game (Aug '09) 1 hr Doobie Time 41,533
Madison County in the 60s and 70s (Apr '09) 12 hr Barron Trump 1,592
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC