Top Mountie refuses to admit officers werena t prepared for Moncton shooting

Top Mountie refuses to admit officers weren't prepared for Moncton shooting

Police keep watch on a house as they search for a heavily armed gunman following the shooting of three Mounties in Moncton, N.B., on June 5, 2014. Arming front line officers with carbine rifles was a "high priority" for senior Mounties three years before a shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., an RCMP deputy commissioner testified Tuesday at the national police force's Labour Code trial.

