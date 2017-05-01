McFaddin receives East Kentucky Leade...

McFaddin receives East Kentucky Leadership Award -

50 min ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Dr. David McFaddin, vice president of engagement, regional stewardship and government relations at Eastern Kentucky University, has received the East Kentucky Leadership Award for a Public Individual. The East Kentucky Leadership Foundation honored McFaddin at its annual awards ceremony at EKU on Thursday.

