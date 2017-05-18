A different approach to gardening

The biggest problem I have with Parkinson's Disease is being unable to gauge its advancement in my body on any sort of reliable frequency. I can't, for example, tell you if I have more difficulty brushing my teeth or cutting my fingernails now than I did three months ago but, I suspect, if I made a habit of video recording such things, there would be a lot of difference between now and a year ago.

