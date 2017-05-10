2nd Annual Daniel Ellis Memorial Run ...

2nd Annual Daniel Ellis Memorial Run Saturday

Monday Apr 17

RICHMOND, Ky Racerise stages more than 20 races across the state during the course of a year, and this Saturday they are holding one to honor fallen Richmond Officer Daniel Ellis. Soon after the officer's 2015 death in the line of duty, Bob Baney, the president of Racerise, said he felt compelled to act.

Richmond, KY

