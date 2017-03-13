UK Officials Warn Employees About Scam

UK Officials Warn Employees About Scam

Friday Mar 3 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

UK sent out an email to employees reminding them that they would never be asked for their Link-Blue password over email. Some of the phishing scams reported have asked the employees to click on a link to validate their information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

