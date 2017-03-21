Richmond mayora s office: Finance-aud...

Richmond mayora s office: Finance-auditor dispute resolved

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Mayor Levar Stoney's administration said on Tuesday evening that City Auditor Umesh Dalal and Finance Director John Wack had reached an agreement on a disputed audit involving the city's tax collection efforts. After a private meeting at Richmond City Hall, the mayor's press secretary Jim Nolan sent 8News the following statement: "The Auditor and Finance Director agreed to work together to define an agreed upon scope for a review of revenue administration, working within the bounds of the relevant statutes protecting taxpayer information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min The truth 162,880
I want him so bad 39 min Trifling 4
This forum sucks 41 min LoL 3
Fake bitches 53 min BuhBye 3
Dog food 1 hr Woof 3
Young tall guy at the salvation army thrift store 1 hr Eww 12
fyi 1 hr Au Contraire 513
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC