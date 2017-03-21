Richmond mayora s office: Finance-auditor dispute resolved
Mayor Levar Stoney's administration said on Tuesday evening that City Auditor Umesh Dalal and Finance Director John Wack had reached an agreement on a disputed audit involving the city's tax collection efforts. After a private meeting at Richmond City Hall, the mayor's press secretary Jim Nolan sent 8News the following statement: "The Auditor and Finance Director agreed to work together to define an agreed upon scope for a review of revenue administration, working within the bounds of the relevant statutes protecting taxpayer information.
