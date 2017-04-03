New Henderson officer sworn-in Tuesday, March 21A swearing-in...
Ellie Steiner is a 2010 graduate of Webster County High School and obtained a degree in elementary education from Asbury University in 2014. She graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, KY on Friday.
