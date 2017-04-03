'Linking communities and making conne...

'Linking communities and making connections': Former Richmond Council ...

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Gillian Norton was CEO of the council for 17 years until September last year and is now in the honorary position of Representative Deputy Lieutenant for the borough having been appointed by Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Kenneth Olisa. Speaking after attending a Richmond Chamber of Commerce lunch event at Cotes, Mrs Norton said: "I was delighted to attend the Chamber event and explain about the Lieutenancy, my role as Representative Deputy Lieutenant for Richmond and the focus on linking communities and making connections, something the Chamber also does so well for business."

