Teacher jailed for having sex with a ...

Teacher jailed for having sex with a student

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A married high school teacher has been jailed after seducing one of her students and meeting up for sex with them during the summer break. Brandi Lynn Vaughn, 25, formerly known as Brandi Whittaker, of Richmond, Kentucky was accused of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Song Title Game (Aug '09) 2 min Mr Lonely 40,139
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 15 min usa 158,568
Looking for a good church in Richmond (Dec '10) 1 hr chrismorris 40
How Can You Be Happy With Disappointment? 1 hr The Truth 816
Kate freel 2 hr Blizzard 4
Ashlee &Angela Burgin (Aug '12) 10 hr one23456789 49
Matthew Kelley 11 hr Randomly Design 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC