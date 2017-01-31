Teacher jailed for having sex with a student
A married high school teacher has been jailed after seducing one of her students and meeting up for sex with them during the summer break. Brandi Lynn Vaughn, 25, formerly known as Brandi Whittaker, of Richmond, Kentucky was accused of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy.
