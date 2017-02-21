Pursuit Ends In Madison Co. Parking Lot

Pursuit Ends In Madison Co. Parking Lot

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

They say that the University of Kentucky Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop on Cooper Drive, but the driver did not comply. The driver led police onto I-75 southbound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ricky Heath Todd 2 min A lady in passing 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min North Mountain 159,555
I Just Want To Say 1 hr Molly 180
Song Title Game (Aug '09) 1 hr Jennifer Renee 40,362
Add a Word, Drop a Word (Sep '11) 3 hr Hatti_Hollerand 23,780
Missing teen girl in Berea (Jun '13) 6 hr --S-e-r-i-o-u-s-l... 8,115
Who did Toby Coyle shoot 6 hr Terry 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,098,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC