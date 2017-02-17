Police: Trooper shoots at suspect dri...

Police: Trooper shoots at suspect driving toward him

Wednesday Feb 8

Police said in a statement that a trooper responding to the scene of a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Madison County exited his cruiser and spotted a man who was believed to be involved in the dispute sitting in a truck. The statement says the man drove directly toward the trooper, who fired his weapon.

