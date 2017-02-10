Polecat love season has arrived

Polecat love season has arrived

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Ever since moving to Paint Lick in 1982, I have deemed the first two weeks of February as "polecat love season." It lasts a little longer than the little blackberry, redbud, dogwood, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min chuck zimmerman 159,039
Song Title Game (Aug '09) 35 min Jennifer Renee 40,245
bluegrass plating (Jun '15) 38 min Tell the rest 4
KSP Shoots Another Innocent man 46 min Sanders 52
How Can You Be Happy With Disappointment? 2 hr translation 1,181
Kenny guerrant 4 hr Mike Brewer 2
Desportols 4 hr Mike Brewer 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC