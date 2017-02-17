Lasure hired as Democrat reporter

Lasure hired as Democrat reporter

Wednesday Feb 8

Editor Anna Oakes this week announced the hiring of Kayla Lasure as a news reporter for the Watauga Democrat, effective Feb. 6. Lasure comes to Mountain Times Publications from Richmond, Ky., where she was most recently a freelance writer for The Interior Journal and a staff writer for The Jessamine Journal . Lasure is a 2015 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where she majored in journalism with a minor in public relations.

