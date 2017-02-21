EKU to host 30th East Kentucky Leadership Conference -
This year's theme is "Transitioning Eastern Kentucky: Economy, Workforce, Demographics." The EKLF Board of Directors and the EKU Office of Regional Stewardship are collaborating to plan the two-day celebration, which will be held at the Perkins Building on the Richmond campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer golden
|14 min
|mystic
|4
|Help with bed bugs
|18 min
|mystic
|3
|Anyone been to Fuji massage studio ?? (Feb '15)
|21 min
|Me want egg roll ...
|7
|Qualex
|23 min
|Union - meh
|5
|Valentine's Day Massacre at Quanex
|26 min
|Union - meh
|31
|Not sure how long I can keep this up
|37 min
|Try again
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|43 min
|Betty
|159,481
|I Just Want To Say
|1 hr
|Molly
|62
|KSP Shoots Another Innocent man
|Feb 18
|For square
|122
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC