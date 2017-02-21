EKU to host 30th East Kentucky Leader...

EKU to host 30th East Kentucky Leadership Conference -

This year's theme is "Transitioning Eastern Kentucky: Economy, Workforce, Demographics." The EKLF Board of Directors and the EKU Office of Regional Stewardship are collaborating to plan the two-day celebration, which will be held at the Perkins Building on the Richmond campus.

