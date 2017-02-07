Resident's family won't be forced to ...

Resident's family won't be forced to arbitrate claims, court rules

Wednesday Jan 18

The family of a deceased Kentucky nursing home resident will not have to arbitrate a dispute with the facility following a federal court's ruling. The decision arrived last week, just over a month before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case debating the validity of arbitration agreements.

Richmond, KY

