Resident's family won't be forced to arbitrate claims, court rules
The family of a deceased Kentucky nursing home resident will not have to arbitrate a dispute with the facility following a federal court's ruling. The decision arrived last week, just over a month before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case debating the validity of arbitration agreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|28 min
|CriminalForever
|158,876
|Song Title Game (Aug '09)
|32 min
|Mr Lonely
|40,210
|How Can You Be Happy With Disappointment?
|34 min
|translation
|1,080
|Jennifer golden
|6 hr
|Honkytonk
|1
|Anytime fitness in richmond
|6 hr
|Potato salad
|7
|Camp Catalpa
|6 hr
|Mike Brewer
|1
|KSP Shoots Another Innocent man
|6 hr
|Frank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC