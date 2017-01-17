Renovations to city gym completed, ready for play
Members of the community came together for the ribbon cutting and open house of the Richmond city gym's new rubber floor. From left, are: Tonya Willim, Jennifer Brenton, James Ford, Glenda Powell, Matt Ohrt, Shannon Alley, Drew Brotherton, Mayor Mike Wright, Terry Dickey, Ron Brohammer, Haley Williams, councilor Barb Hardwick, councilor Deanne Guy, Greg Krueger, Brad Hogan, Tammy Summers and Glen Martin.
