Mayor to make annual address
Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie will deliver his Annual Address on Thursday, Jan. 26 at a luncheon hosted by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel . Titled Building Our Future, the event will focus on the city's progress in achieving the elected council's 2015-2018 term goals.
