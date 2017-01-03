Life sentence given for fentanyl-related overdose death -
A drug trafficking ringleader has become the first person in Kentucky sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge for causing an overdose death attributed to the powerful drug fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday. Navarius Westberry was given the life sentence for his role in distributing fentanyl that resulted in a 25-year-old man's 2015 overdose death in Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|another viewer
|157,635
|Clarence Farris
|18 min
|his wife
|9
|Ashlee &Angela Burgin (Aug '12)
|20 min
|hello
|47
|Kevin Hub
|52 min
|Tommy
|5
|easy girls (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Girl on fourmile
|23
|bishops smallnengine repair (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Jack
|11
|Hey Now Hey Now Don't Dream It's Over
|3 hr
|LOSER
|35
|I Want To know What I Can Do
|18 hr
|Im Not Done Yet
|2,412
|How often do you spank your wife (Mar '13)
|Jan 7
|bleh
|122
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC