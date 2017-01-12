Dog Hit By Truck In Madison Co. Needs Help
There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Monday Jan 2, titled Dog Hit By Truck In Madison Co. Needs Help. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
MADISON COUNTY, Ky Two college students are taking care of a stray dog who was hit by a truck last week in Richmond, but they need help to pay for her surgery. Hayley Gearding told LEX 18 that she was on her way home when she first saw the dog trapped underneath a truck after being hit on Old Town Branch Road in Richmond.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Have you contacted the Humane Society of Madison County on Big Hill Ave.? How bad are the injuries?
|
#2 1 hr ago
They have already gotten help for the dog
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarence Farris
|35 min
|Now What
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|157,724
|Song Title Game (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Jennifer Renee
|39,947
|carrie from smith village
|1 hr
|steve harvey
|8
|Mechanic fraud
|2 hr
|Caution
|7
|Charles Little "Chuck" (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Need info
|15
|803 area code scam (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|MissMeWithThat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC