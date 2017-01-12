Dog Hit By Truck In Madison Co. Needs...

There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Monday Jan 2, titled Dog Hit By Truck In Madison Co. Needs Help. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

MADISON COUNTY, Ky Two college students are taking care of a stray dog who was hit by a truck last week in Richmond, but they need help to pay for her surgery. Hayley Gearding told LEX 18 that she was on her way home when she first saw the dog trapped underneath a truck after being hit on Old Town Branch Road in Richmond.

cas

San Francisco, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
Have you contacted the Humane Society of Madison County on Big Hill Ave.? How bad are the injuries?
Aspca

Chicago, IL

#2 1 hr ago
They have already gotten help for the dog
