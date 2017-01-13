Dealer first in KY to get life senten...

Dealer first in KY to get life sentence for fentanyl OD death

Friday Jan 13

The man became the first in Kentucky to receive a life sentence after a Madison County's resident overdose death. Dealer first in KY to get life sentence for fentanyl OD death The man became the first in Kentucky to receive a life sentence after a Madison County's resident overdose death.

