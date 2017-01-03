Warrant Obtained In Connection With K...

Warrant Obtained In Connection With Kohl's Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Investigators with the Lexington Police Department have identified two people wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at the Hamburg Kohl's. They say that on November 5, loss prevention personnel at Kohl's told officers that a man and a woman entered the store and began putting merchandise in the woman's purse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richmond housing?? Smith village 3 min baller 9
~*~ Last Post WINS ~*~ (Oct '11) 8 min translation 5,049
I Want To know What I Can Do 17 min ColdHardCash 2,344
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min Attorney at Law 157,527
My oh my 21 min ColdHardCash 7
Fuji Studios 1 hr translation 4
Clarence Farris 1 hr Jenny 1
How often do you spank your wife (Mar '13) Sat bleh 122
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Richmond, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC