KSP collects record amount for needy families Sherry H. Bray Kentucky State Police Headquarters, Public Affairs Branch Frankfort, KY - The Kentucky State Police announced today that its seventh annual "Cram the Cruiser" food drive gathered nearly 170 tons of food to help Kentucky families struggling financially during the holiday season. "Due to the generosity of numerous individuals, businesses, schools, social clubs, scout troops and civic organizations across the state, we have surpassed last year's campaign by more than 46 tons," said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders.

