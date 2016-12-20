2016 EKU Middle School Honor's Band

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Cynthiana Democrat

Twenty-six students were chosen from the Harrison County Middle School 7th and 8th grade bands to perform at the 2016 Eastern Kentucky University Middle School Honors Band. This event was held Saturday Dec. 3 on the campus of EKU in Richmond, Ky.

