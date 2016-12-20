2016 EKU Middle School Honor's Band
Twenty-six students were chosen from the Harrison County Middle School 7th and 8th grade bands to perform at the 2016 Eastern Kentucky University Middle School Honors Band. This event was held Saturday Dec. 3 on the campus of EKU in Richmond, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cynthiana Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Bridget Johnson
|24 min
|lol
|2
|need xmas help please
|25 min
|lol
|4
|working at sidelines
|26 min
|lol
|3
|Beth Spears- Tyson Spears
|39 min
|KissMyBrains
|4
|Goddess Queen
|46 min
|KissMyBrains
|2
|Michael Burton
|1 hr
|question
|5
|I Want To know What I Can Do
|13 hr
|Where 2 From Here
|1,764
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC