Osborn Appoints New Director of Sales
Osborn , a unit of Jason, Inc. , has announced Paul Dent as their new director of sales for the Load RunnersA division. In this position, he is responsible for managing sales growth and manufacturers' representative groups in the U.S., Canada, and other countries around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandor good place to Work
|3 hr
|Lunatech
|1
|Barb Mayle (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Duv12
|101
|Mayor Snow
|Tue
|Sharron
|1
|Kmart
|Mon
|Unohoo
|1
|What are they doing with the Super 8 motel?
|Jul 6
|Jon
|1
|Anyone know Natosha Smith that went to Starr El...
|Jun 24
|Lil Owl
|1
|Iron order (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|The Bad One
|13
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC