Osborn Appoints New Director of Sales

1 hr ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Osborn , a unit of Jason, Inc. , has announced Paul Dent as their new director of sales for the Load RunnersA division. In this position, he is responsible for managing sales growth and manufacturers' representative groups in the U.S., Canada, and other countries around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

