Two State Police cars collide on way to call

Two Indiana State troopers were slightly injured on Saturday around 2 a.m. when their police cars crashed into each other while on a call in Richmond. They were assisting with calls while Richmond Police officers were investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.

