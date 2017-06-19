Two State Police cars collide on way to call
Two Indiana State troopers were slightly injured on Saturday around 2 a.m. when their police cars crashed into each other while on a call in Richmond. They were assisting with calls while Richmond Police officers were investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron order (Aug '13)
|Sun
|The Bad One
|13
|Why is there so many skanky a$s women in Richmo... (Dec '15)
|Jun 11
|Poker
|8
|Douglas Colgate
|Jun 9
|Need to know
|1
|Ashtyn B.?
|Jun 9
|Rtowndown
|2
|Country Club Apartments (Apr '10)
|Jun 4
|cal
|13
|Mr Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 2
|Voter
|10
|the snake lady
|May 30
|steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC